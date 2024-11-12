Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  UPL share price rises 7%: Q2 results saw volume driven growth continue despite margin pressures: What Lies Ahead?

UPL share price rises 7%: Q2 results saw volume driven growth continue despite margin pressures: What Lies Ahead?

Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market Today: UPL Ltd share price gained more than 7% in the morning trades on Tuesday. Its Q2 results revealed a 4% revenue growth driven by volume despite an 8% price drop. 

Stock Market Today: UPL share price gains post Q2 results

Stock Market today: UPL Ltd share price gained more than 7% in the morning trades on Tuesday. UPL had reported its Q2 results on Monday and Volume Driven Growth continued though was offset by price decline

UPL share price opened at 520.05 on Tuesday on the BSE, slightly higher than the previous close of 515.10. UPL share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of 552.70 , which translated into gains of more than 7%.

UPL said that Q2 saw Volume Driven Growth, With Focus On Increasing Market Share.

The revenues of UPL Ltd at 7,676 crore grew 4% year on year. The volumes improved 13% year n year but were offset by 8% price declines.

Fungicides volumes grew in Brazil (mancozeb), Europe though herbicides volume were impacted in Argentina, North America; key insecticide AI prices eroded in Brazil, partially offset by North America volumes.

However the contribution margin contracted due to overall pricing pressure mainly in LATAM, and unfavorable mix in Europe said the company.

Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) at 745 crore declined 9% year on year.

UPL reported a net loss of 443 Crore

Analyst Views

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said that UPL’s 2QFY25 earnings missed estimates as a revenue beat was more than offset by pressure on margins. Achievement of FY2025 guidance will require sharply improved margins in 2HFY25—an expectation management stands by. For now Kotak has left its Ebitda estimates unchanged but has cut Earnings per share estimates to factor in increased tax rate guidance .

Antique Stock Broking said that UPL witnessed operational pressure on account of channel destocking and high-cost inventory during 1HFY25. However, it expects strong recovery YoY in 2HFY25. Antique believes that the worst is over for global/ export players. Antique expects the recovery to be gradual in nature and UPL to be a key beneficiary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.