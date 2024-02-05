UPL share price slumps 9% to touch a 52-week low on dismal Q3 results; brokerages downgrade stock; cuts target price
UPL share price slumped over 9% to touch a 52-week low on Monday's session following the company's dismal Q3 results. UPL shares were among the top laggards on the Nifty 50. UPL share price today is trading at a three-year low. The UPL share price today opened at ₹507 apiece on BSE, and the UPL stock price touched an intraday low of ₹482 and an intraday high of ₹524.75. Due to UPL's disappointing Q3 results, the stock has been downgraded by many brokerages.
