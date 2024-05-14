UPL share price tumbles 6% after Q4 earnings; should you buy, sell, or hold? Here's what brokerages say
UPL shares dropped 6% after Q4 earnings announcements. In the fourth quarter of FY24, the company recorded revenue of ₹140.8 billion, marking a 15% year-on-year decline. The adjusted profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹3.6 billion, contrasting with the estimated loss of ₹4 billion.
Shares of UPL, a leading provider of agricultural solutions and services, slumped 6% in today's intraday trade, reaching ₹501.65 apiece. This downturn came after the stock saw a strong surge in the last two trading sessions, driven by the anticipation of favorable financial results from the company.
