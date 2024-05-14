UPL shares dropped 6% after Q4 earnings announcements. In the fourth quarter of FY24, the company recorded revenue of ₹ 140.8 billion, marking a 15% year-on-year decline. The adjusted profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹ 3.6 billion, contrasting with the estimated loss of ₹ 4 billion.

Shares of UPL, a leading provider of agricultural solutions and services, slumped 6% in today's intraday trade, reaching ₹501.65 apiece. This downturn came after the stock saw a strong surge in the last two trading sessions, driven by the anticipation of favorable financial results from the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the fourth quarter of FY24, the company recorded revenue of ₹140.8 billion, marking a 15% year-on-year decline. This figure was notably higher than the estimated ₹114.7 billion by domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.

The drop was attributed to lower agrochemical prices (down 15% YoY) and a volume decline of 2% YoY. The EBITDA stood at ₹19.3 billion, significantly higher than the estimated ₹13.2 billion, representing a 36% year-on-year decrease.

The EBITDA margin also experienced a decline, dropping by 450 basis points year-on-year to 13.7%; however, this surpassed the estimated 11.5%. This decline was primarily attributed to a decrease in gross margins, which fell by 470 basis points year-on-year.

The contribution margin was impacted by the liquidation of high-cost inventory and increased rebates provided to support channel partners. The adjusted profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹3.6 billion, contrasting with the estimated loss of ₹4 billion and marking a 65% year-on-year decrease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the guidance front, the company expects normalisation of the crop protection business in 2HFY25 and strong performance of the seeds business in FY25. The management has guided for 4–8% revenue growth in FY25, with absolute EBITDA growth of over 50% and CFO generation of USD 300–400 million.

The company targets to utilise the entire FY25 CFO for debt reduction. It plans to further reduce debt through a rights issue of a maximum of $500 million (by 2QFY25 end or early 3Q) and capital raise at platforms in FY25. It expects a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2x. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal Oswal anticipates a challenging first half of FY25 for the global agrochemical sector. This is attributed to pending high-cost inventory across companies, leading to anticipated margin reductions as it is liquidated during this period.

Additionally, agrochemical prices are expected to stabilise, albeit at reduced levels. However, the latter half of FY25 is forecasted to witness a recovery in overall demand and pricing dynamics across the globe, it noted.

Factoring in a better-than-expected performance in 4Q and an improving operating scenario in FY25, the brokerage raised its FY25E EPS by 21% while maintaining its FY26E EPS. It reiterate its 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a price target of ₹560.

On the other hand, Centrum Broking lifted the target price on the stock to ₹613 apiece from ₹609 apiece. Antique stock broking also lifted its target price to ₹660 apiece from ₹610 earlier, following the company's Q4 performance announcements.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!