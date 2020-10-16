UPL tanks 9% after KPMG resigns as auditor of Mauritius arm

Analysts at Angel Broking said, "UPL informed the exchanges that auditor M/s. KPMG, Mauritius has resigned as the auditor of UPL Corporation Limited, Mauritius. M/s. BSR & Co. LLP is a sub-licensee of KPMG in India. As per Company, in order to reorganize the Audit Process to improve Productivity, at the request of them, KPMG Mauritius has resigned as Statutory Auditors of UPL Corporation Limited, Mauritius. In the resignation letter, the auditor hasn't mentioned any adverse comment, they have said that no circumstances connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the notice of the members. We believe that this is sentimentally negative for the stock as the resignation of an auditor raises questions in the minds of the investors."