UPL, Tata Steel to Jyothy Labs: Five stocks that declared dividend and thereby remain in focus

Dividend Stocks: UPL, Tata Steel, Jyothy Labs, Avadh Sugar & Energy Limited and Alufluoride Limited. These Five stocks along with others remain in focus on Tuesday as they declared dividend along with their quarterly results on Monday

Dividend details UPL Ltd- UPL board has recommended dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share on equity shares of Rs. 2/- each (on fully paid-up equity shares and partly paid-up equity shares in proportion to their share in the paid-up equity share capital). The dividend declared translates into 300% dividend considering the dividend announced and face value of share. UPL said that the same is subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend as per the company will be paid or dispatched within 30 days of the AGM

Tata Steel Ltd - Tata Steel Board also recommended a dividend of ₹3.60 per Ordinary (Equity) Share of face value ₹1/- each (translating to 360% considering face value of share) to the shareholders of the Company for FY2024-25.

The dividend recommended by the Board of Directors however is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company , highlighted Tata Steel. The AGM is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Dividend distribution date The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, will be paid, within five days from the date of the AGM, said Tata Steel

Dividend Record Date - The Board of the Company has fixed Friday, June 6, 2025 as the Record Date for determining the Members entitled to receive the dividend of Tata Steel for the FY2024-25.

Jyothy Labs - For the fiscal year 2024–2025, the Jyothy Labs Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.50 (Rupees Three and Fifty only) each equity share of Re. 1 apiece. The dividend however is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), as per Jyothy Labs.

According to Jyothy Labs, separate notifications will be sent out for the AGM and record date in order to determine which shareholders will be eligible to receive the final dividend payment.

Avadh Sugar & Energy Limited

The Avadh Sugar has also Recommended final dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2025, which as per Ayvadh Sugar is subject to approval of the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the company.

Alufluoride Limited Alufluoride had recommended a final dividend of ₹3/- (Rupees Three only) per equity share of INR 10/- each (i.e. 30% on the face value of ₹10 each) for the financial year· ended 3pl March, 2025, for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annua l General Meeting.