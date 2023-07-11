UPL top drag on Nifty, falls 2% to hit 52-week low; here's why2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST
UPL share price hits 52-week low, down 2% amid poor performance expectations in Q1 FY24 due to headwinds in agrochemical business.
UPL share price touched new 52-week low and was down nearly 2% on Tuesday's trading session. The stock was one of the top losers in the Nifty 50's with 2.16% decline. UPL shares opened at intraday high level of ₹659.90 apiece on BSE.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×