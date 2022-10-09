With a market valuation of ₹14.71 Cr, ABC Gas International Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the metal industry. Since its founding as a major producer of brass rods, tubes, and copper pipes in 1980, ABCGIL - ABC Gas International Limited has grown to become the largest gas reticulation firm in the open market. The organisation has a depth of design, installation, and maintenance experience with LPG reticulated systems. Shares of ABC Gas International Ltd., one of the multibagger stocks, have produced enormous returns frequently. Let's know how an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock 6 months ago would now have grown to ₹5.89 lakh.

Share price history of ABC Gas International Ltd

On Friday, the shares of ABC Gas International touched 4.94% upper circuit at ₹74.30 apiece level. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 4,138 shares, the stock had a total volume of 8,741 shares on Friday. The stock price has risen from ₹1.65 as of 2nd February 2007 to the current market price which logs in an all-time high of 4,403.03%. Therefore, if you had invested ₹1 lakh in the stock 15 years ago, you would have received a return of ₹45 lakh now.

The stock price climbed over the last five years from ₹25 on December 11, 2017, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 197.20% and a CAGR of 24.24%. Therefore, if you had invested Rs. 1 lakh in the company five years ago, you would have received a return of Rs. 2.97 lakh. An investment of ₹1 lakh placed in the stock three years ago would now have earned you a return of ₹8.74 lakh as the stock price has gone up from ₹8.65 as of October 11, 2019, to the current market price, logging in a multibagger return of 774.12% and a CAGR of 109.92%.

The stock price has gone up from ₹12.58 on October 11, 2021, to the current market price over the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 490.62% and an approximate CAGR of 516.67%. As a result, an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock a year ago would have now generated a return of ₹5.90 lakh. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹13 as of 14th January 2022 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 471.54% so far in 2022, as a result an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock at the beginning of the year would now have given you a return of ₹5.71 lakh.

An investment of ₹1 lakh placed in the stock six months ago would have now generated a return of ₹5.89 lakh as the stock price has surged from ₹12.60 as of May 16 to the present market price, logging in a multibagger return of 489.68%. The stock has dropped 34.36% in the past month, but it has managed to gain 21.41% during the previous 5 trading days.

Key takeaways of ABC Gas International Ltd

The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹153.50 on (06/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹10.66 on (16/02/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 51.58% below the high and 596.99% above the low. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 33.09% and a public shareholding of 66.91%. On Friday's closing price the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 10 days, 100 days and 200 days SMA, and below 20 days and 50 days Simple Moving Average (SMA).