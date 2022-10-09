Upper circuit stock: Investment of ₹1 lakh turns ₹5.89 lakh in 6 months3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 05:55 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹14.71 Cr, ABC Gas International Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the metal industry
With a market valuation of ₹14.71 Cr, ABC Gas International Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the metal industry. Since its founding as a major producer of brass rods, tubes, and copper pipes in 1980, ABCGIL - ABC Gas International Limited has grown to become the largest gas reticulation firm in the open market. The organisation has a depth of design, installation, and maintenance experience with LPG reticulated systems. Shares of ABC Gas International Ltd., one of the multibagger stocks, have produced enormous returns frequently. Let's know how an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock 6 months ago would now have grown to ₹5.89 lakh.