Upper circuit stock: Investment of 1 lakh turns 5.89 lakh in 6 months

The stock price has gone up from ₹12.58 on October 11, 2021, to the current market price over the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 490.62% and an approximate CAGR of 516.67%. As a result, an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock a year ago would have now generated a return of ₹5.90 lakh. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹13 as of 14th January 2022 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 471.54% so far in 2022, as a result an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock at the beginning of the year would now have given you a return of ₹5.71 lakh.