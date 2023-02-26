Multibagger stock sets record date for 1:1 bonus share, locked in upper circuit
- Pulz Electronics Ltd., is a small-cap company that works in the electronic industry, with a market value of ₹54 Cr.
Pulz Electronics Ltd., is a small-cap company that works in the electronic industry, with a market value of ₹54 Cr. For more than 35 years, the company Pulz has been developing and manufacturing audio systems, solutions, and speaker systems for different industries. The company suggested bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio for its eligible shareholders on December 23, 2022. As a result, the company's Board of Directors has established the record date for the allocation of bonus shares.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×