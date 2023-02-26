Pulz Electronics Ltd., is a small-cap company that works in the electronic industry, with a market value of ₹54 Cr. For more than 35 years, the company Pulz has been developing and manufacturing audio systems, solutions, and speaker systems for different industries. The company suggested bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio for its eligible shareholders on December 23, 2022. As a result, the company's Board of Directors has established the record date for the allocation of bonus shares.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEB| (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2Ot5 and Pursuant to In- Principle approval received dated 23rd February 2023 from NSE, we wish to inform you that the Record Date for the purpose of allotment of Bonus Shares will be on Wednesday 01st March 2023," said the Board of Directors of the company in a stock exchange filing.

Pulz Electronics also said in a stock exchange filing that “a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 03,2023 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Kailashpati, 2nd Floor, Plot 10A, Veera Desai Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai -400053 at 11:00 am, to transact the following business: 1. Allotment of fully-paid Bonus Equity Shares to the Shareholders of the Company in 1:1 2. To appoint Mr. Santosh Shah as an lndependent Director of the Company. 3. Any other business matter with the permission of the chair."

In FY22, the company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹20.30 Cr, up by 105.70% from ₹9.87 Cr in FY21. Pulz Electronics said its net expenses had reached ₹18.61 Cr in FY22, up by 82.09% from ₹10.22 Cr in FY21. The net profit of the company stood at ₹1.31 Cr in FY22 compared to a net loss of ₹0.32 Cr recorded in FY21, whereas the net profit margin reached 6.66% in FY22 from a loss of 3.62% in FY21. The EPS of Pulz Electronics reached ₹2.41 in FY22 compared to a loss of ₹0.60 in FY21.

On Friday, the shares of Pulz Electronics closed on the NSE at an upper circuit limit of ₹99.20 apiece, up by 4.97% from the previous close of ₹94.50. On its chart screen, the stock can be approaching its upper circuit level since 16th February. The stock recorded a total volume average of 4000 shares compared to the 20-Day volume average of 9,400 shares. An investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock five years ago would now have grown to ₹4.70 lakh since the stock's price has gone up from ₹21.50 to the current market price during the last five years, marking a multibagger return of 370.14%.

An investment of ₹1 lakh placed in the stock three years ago would now have grown to ₹5.83 lakh because the stock price climbed from ₹17 to the current market price during the past three years, registering a multibagger return of 483.53%. An investment of ₹1 lakh invested in the stock one year ago would now have grown to ₹3.18 lakh due to the stock's surge from ₹31.15 apiece level to the current market price, clocking in a multibagger return of 218.46%. The stock has reached a 52-week-high of ₹125 and a 52-week-low of ₹31.10. During the September 2022 quarter, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 73.37% and a public stake of 26.63%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

