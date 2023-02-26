Multibagger stock sets record date for 1:1 bonus share, locked in upper circuit

On Friday, the shares of Pulz Electronics closed on the NSE at an upper circuit limit of ₹99.20 apiece, up by 4.97% from the previous close of ₹94.50. On its chart screen, the stock can be approaching its upper circuit level since 16th February. The stock recorded a total volume average of 4000 shares compared to the 20-Day volume average of 9,400 shares. An investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock five years ago would now have grown to ₹4.70 lakh since the stock's price has gone up from ₹21.50 to the current market price during the last five years, marking a multibagger return of 370.14%.