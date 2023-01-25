Upper circuit stock: Penny stock up 420% in 6 months, ₹1 lac turns ₹5.20 lac2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:30 PM IST
- With a market worth of ₹25.00 Cr, Jai Mata Glass is a small-cap firm that operates in the architecture industry.
With a market worth of ₹25.00 Cr, Jai Mata Glass is a small-cap firm that operates in the architecture industry. One of the multibagger penny stocks that market observers have seen is the shares of Jai Mata Glass. On Wednesday, the stock reached an all-time high of 4.60% percent after closing at ₹2.50. The stock has approximately two months of circuit-to-circuit trading behind it and has generated a 400 per cent multibagger return.
