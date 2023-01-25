With a market worth of ₹25.00 Cr, Jai Mata Glass is a small-cap firm that operates in the architecture industry. One of the multibagger penny stocks that market observers have seen is the shares of Jai Mata Glass. On Wednesday, the stock reached an all-time high of 4.60% percent after closing at ₹2.50. The stock has approximately two months of circuit-to-circuit trading behind it and has generated a 400 per cent multibagger return.

Share price history of Jai Mata Glass

An investment of ₹1 lakh in the stock five years ago would now have grown to ₹7.57 lakh as the stock price has risen from ₹0.32 to the current market price, posting a multibagger return of 657.58%. With a multibagger return of 792.86% over the past three years, the stock price has risen from ₹0.29 to the present market price. As a result, an investment of ₹1 lakh placed in the stock three years ago would now be worth ₹8.92 lakh.

An investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock one year ago would have now grown to ₹4.54 lakh as the stock price has increased from ₹0.55 to the present market price level, recording a multibagger return of 354.55%. An investment of ₹1 lakh made at the beginning of the year would now have been worth ₹2.17 lakh. The stock price has gone up from ₹1.15 as of 2nd January 2023 to the present market price, recording a multibagger return of 117.39% on a YTD basis.

An investment of ₹1 lakh placed in the stock six months ago would have now grown to ₹5.20 lakh as the stock price has gone up from ₹0.48 to the current market price, recording a multibagger return of 420.83%. With a multibagger return of 171.74% over the last month, the stock price has risen from ₹0.92 to the current market price. As a result, an investment of ₹1 lakh in the stock one month ago would now be worth ₹2.71 lakh. In the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has rallied 20.19%.

Key details of Jai Mata Glass

The company reported net sales of ₹0.05 Cr in Q3FY23 as against ₹0.12 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a fall of 58% YoY. The company reported a net loss of ₹-0.03 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 as against a net profit of ₹0.08 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter. Today the stock recorded a total volume of 196,846 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 594,287 shares. The stock touched a 52-week-low of ₹0.36 on (14/07/2022), indicating that after touching its all-time high today the stock was seen trading 594.44% above its 52-week-low.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author