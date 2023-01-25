Upper circuit stock: Penny stock up 420% in 6 months, 1 lac turns 5.20 lac

An investment of ₹1 lakh placed in the stock six months ago would have now grown to ₹5.20 lakh as the stock price has gone up from ₹0.48 to the current market price, recording a multibagger return of 420.83%. With a multibagger return of 171.74% over the last month, the stock price has risen from ₹0.92 to the current market price. As a result, an investment of ₹1 lakh in the stock one month ago would now be worth ₹2.71 lakh. In the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has rallied 20.19%.