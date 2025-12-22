Small-cap stock under ₹20 hits upper circuit following bull trend on Dalal Street

Shares of Osia Hyper Retail resumed their winning run in Monday's trading session, December 22, hitting the 5% upper circuit limit at ₹17.14 apiece. The rebound ended a four-day losing streak during which the stock had shed nearly 15% in value.

The rally followed strong gains in the Indian stock market amid positive global cues, along with improving domestic fundamentals, which kept bulls in charge for the second straight session.

Although the stock staged a rebound, it needs to maintain the same momentum through the rest of December to turn positive, as it still remains 7% lower so far.

Osia Hyper Retail ends bull run after 73% gain After remaining in a prolonged bearish phase between October 2024 and June 2025, the shares found footing in July, paving the way for a strong recovery in the following months.

Between July and September, the stock delivered a massive 73% gain. However, the rally fizzled out in the subsequent months amid weak sentiment over mid- and small-cap stocks, causing it to crash 48% from the October highs of ₹33 apiece.

The recent crash has pushed the stock into negative territory for the year, falling 41% so far and marking the second consecutive year of decline after a steep 42% drop in 2024.

Osia Hyper Retail Limited, an emerging Indian retail supermarket chain, operates under the brand name Osia Hypermart, with a focus on value retailing.

About Osia Hyper Retail Founded in 2014 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company offers a broad assortment of over 3 lakh products, including apparel, FMCG, home furnishings, electronics, and groceries, all under one roof.

Osia Hyper Retail made its SME IPO debut in March 2019, raising ₹39 crore through the issuance of 1,578,400 equity shares at ₹252 per share. The IPO proceeds were earmarked for expanding operations into new geographies to support the next phase of growth.

At the end of FY25, Osia operates 43 stores across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Gandhidham, Palanpur, Mehsana, and Dehgam, along with one distribution center located in Rakhial, Ahmedabad.

Looking at the company's financial performance for Q1FY26, Osia Hyper Retail reported a 56% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹5.10 crore. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit fell by 14.17%.

Revenue stood at ₹373 crore, up 5% YoY, and showed an even stronger improvement on a sequential basis, rising 14%.