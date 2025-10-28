UPS shares jump over 19% on pre-market Wall Street after firm beats Q3 earnings estimates — Details here

Global logistics and parcel service firm, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), shares jumped more than 19% in the pre-market session on Wall Street on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, after the company announced better-than-expected third quarter results for 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.