UPS shares jump over 19% on pre-market Wall Street after firm beats Q3 earnings estimates — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated28 Oct 2025, 04:51 PM IST
UPS shares jumped over 19% on pre-market Wall Street after the firm beat its Q3 earnings estimates on 28 October 2025.
UPS shares jumped over 19% on pre-market Wall Street after the firm beat its Q3 earnings estimates on 28 October 2025. (Bloomberg)

Global logistics and parcel service firm, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), shares jumped more than 19% in the pre-market session on Wall Street on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, after the company announced better-than-expected third quarter results for 2025.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

