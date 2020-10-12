Upstox shoots past rivals as discount brokers strengthen their hold

A nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has lured millions of new investors into equities, helping drive a more than 55% surge in India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex from its lows in March. Online brokerages, which charge lower fees, were able to attract most of the new clients than shop-face operators, which faced significant logistics hurdles due to lockdown rules, according to a note by ICRA Ltd., the local unit of Moody’s Investors Service.