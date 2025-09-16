Will Urban Company’s listing unclog the startup IPO pipeline?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 16 Sept 2025, 12:20 pm IST
Summary
As many as 25 startups including Lenskart, PhysicsWallah, and Meesho have filed their draft IPO papers but are waiting for a more conducive environment. With its IPO subscribed 104 times, can Urban Company deliver this?
Urban Company recently broke records with an initial public offering (IPO) that was subscribed 104 times. The ₹1,900-crore IPO is set to be the most successful listing ever by a unicorn in India.
