Will Urban Company’s listing unclog the startup IPO pipeline?

Going one step ahead, returns after listing are driven almost entirely by fundamentals, with hardly any correlation to GMPs and listing gains. We have seen extremes such as Nykaa’s 80% listing gain being followed by a 38% correction, as well as Ather Energy’s measly 2% listing gain blowing up into an 80% rally. This is to say that long-term investors should focus on business fundamentals rather than be swayed by fickle metrics like GMP.