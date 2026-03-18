Urban Company share price jumps over 8% after SBI Mutual Fund’s stake buying via block deal

Urban Company share price jumped nearly 9% in early trade on Wednesday after the stock saw significant bulk deals in the previous session. Urban Company shares rallied as much as 8.83% to ₹119.55 apiece on the BSE.

As per NSE bulk deal data, SBI Mutual Fund acquired an additional 3.5 crore equity shares of Urban Company at ₹109.85 per share and 2.25 crore shares at ₹109.83 per share. The total transaction value was at ₹632.21 crore.

This resulted in SBI Mutual Fund increasing its total stake in the company to 3.98% from 1.89% held as of December 2025.

On the other hand, ABG Capital sold 1.74 crore Urban Company shares at ₹109.85 per share for ₹191.2 crore. ABG Capital held a 1.36% stake in the company as of December 2025.

DF International Partners II sold its entire 1.76 crore shares, or 1.22% equity stake, for ₹193.9 crore, NSE data showed.

Additionally, BSE bulk deal data showed Wellington Management Company-owned private equity vehicle, Wellington Hadley Harbor AIV Master Investors (Cayman) III offloaded 1.58 crore shares of Urban Company each at ₹109.93 and ₹109.86 per share, amounting to a 2.2% stake worth ₹349.2 crore.

Urban Company Share Price Performance Urban Company share price declined 1% in one month and has fallen 10% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past three months, Urban Company stock price dropped 3%, while it fell 30% in six months.

Urban Company made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market on September 17. Urban Company shares were listed at ₹161 on BSE, a premium of 56% over its issue price of ₹103 per share. The stock was listed with a 57.5% premium at ₹162.25 apiece on NSE.

The company had raised ₹1,900 from the primary market between September 10 and September 12. Urban Company IPO was subscribed 103.63 times in total.