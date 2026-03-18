Urban Company share price jumps over 8% after SBI Mutual Fund’s stake buying via block deal

Urban Company share price declined 1% in one month and has fallen 10% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past three months, Urban Company stock price dropped 3%, while it fell 30% in six months.

Ankit Gohel
Updated18 Mar 2026, 09:23 AM IST
SBI Mutual Fund increased its total stake in Urban Company to 3.98% from 1.89% held as of December 2025.
SBI Mutual Fund increased its total stake in Urban Company to 3.98% from 1.89% held as of December 2025.(Photo: REUTERS)

Urban Company share price jumped nearly 9% in early trade on Wednesday after the stock saw significant bulk deals in the previous session. Urban Company shares rallied as much as 8.83% to 119.55 apiece on the BSE.

As per NSE bulk deal data, SBI Mutual Fund acquired an additional 3.5 crore equity shares of Urban Company at 109.85 per share and 2.25 crore shares at 109.83 per share. The total transaction value was at 632.21 crore.

This resulted in SBI Mutual Fund increasing its total stake in the company to 3.98% from 1.89% held as of December 2025.

On the other hand, ABG Capital sold 1.74 crore Urban Company shares at 109.85 per share for 191.2 crore. ABG Capital held a 1.36% stake in the company as of December 2025.

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DF International Partners II sold its entire 1.76 crore shares, or 1.22% equity stake, for 193.9 crore, NSE data showed.

Additionally, BSE bulk deal data showed Wellington Management Company-owned private equity vehicle, Wellington Hadley Harbor AIV Master Investors (Cayman) III offloaded 1.58 crore shares of Urban Company each at 109.93 and 109.86 per share, amounting to a 2.2% stake worth 349.2 crore.

Urban Company Share Price Performance

Urban Company share price declined 1% in one month and has fallen 10% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past three months, Urban Company stock price dropped 3%, while it fell 30% in six months.

Urban Company made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market on September 17. Urban Company shares were listed at 161 on BSE, a premium of 56% over its issue price of 103 per share. The stock was listed with a 57.5% premium at 162.25 apiece on NSE.

The company had raised 1,900 from the primary market between September 10 and September 12. Urban Company IPO was subscribed 103.63 times in total.

At 9:20 AM, Urban Company share price was trading 8.24% higher at 118.90 apiece on the BSE.

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