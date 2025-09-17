Urban Company share price jumps over 10% after bumper listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Urban Company share price extended rally after making a strong debut in the Indian stock market today. Urban Company IPO listing date was today, 17 September 2025, and the equity shares were listed on BSE and NSE.

Urban Company shares were listed at ₹162.25 apiece on the NSE, a stellar premium of 64.77% to the issue price of ₹103.00 per share. The stock gained momentum and hit an intraday high of ₹179.00 apiece, surging nearly 74% from its IPO price and up more than 10% from its listing price.

On BSE, Urban Company shares were listed with 56.31% premium at ₹161.00 apiece. The stock hit a high of ₹179.00 apiece.

Urban Company IPO listing was in line with the Street estimates as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Urban Company IPO GMP today signalled a listing premium of around 50% to the issue price.

Urban Company Ltd is a tech-enabled marketplace for home and beauty services and operates in 51 cities in India, UAE and Singapore. Urban Company IPO saw robust demand as the issue was subscribed 103.63 times in total.

After the stellar listing, most analysts have advised inventors to hold Urban Company shares for long-term. Here’s what they said

Should you buy, sell or hold Urban Company shares after listing Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. said that the strong Urban Company IPO listing was above expectations, and despite listing pop, Urban Company presents a compelling long-term structural story and can serve as a proxy for the growing demand in the home services segment across its key geographies.

“The robust response to Urban Company IPO is well supported from a long-term investment perspective. We continue to recommend allotted investors who can take near term risk to hold the stock from a long-term investment perspective, keeping in mind the inherent market risks. For non-allotted investors, a ‘Wait and Watch’ approach is advisable to assess any post-listing dip as a potential entry point,” said Tapse.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart recommends investors who received allotment to consider booking partial profit and holding the rest for long-term gains with a stop loss of ₹120 level.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVAsset PMS noted that Urban Company shares’ strong listing took its opening market capitalization to nearly ₹25,300 crore, while the sharp premium reflected investor conviction in the company’s leadership in the tech-enabled home-services space, backed by a trusted brand and improving unit economics.

“While this premium valuation factors in long-term growth potential in under-penetrated home services, it also raises the bar for consistent execution, profitability, and cash-flow discipline. Investors will now closely track whether earnings momentum sustains to justify such elevated multiples,” said Dasani.

Analysts at Master Capital Services recommend investors who received Urban Company IPO shares to consider holding the stock for the long term. On the other hand, those who didn’t get shares in the IPO can buy when price declines.

The ₹1,900 crore worth Urban Company IPO was open from September 10 to 12. Urban Company IPO price band was ₹98.00 to ₹103.00 per share.

At 2:05 PM, Urban Company share price was trading at ₹163.30 apiece on the BSE, up 1.43% from its listing price, and up 58.54% from its issue price.