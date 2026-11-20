Urban Company shares declined over 4% on Friday, 20 November, even as the home services platform announced the successful completion of its ₹2,500 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP), which attracted bids worth more than ₹15,000 crore.

The fundraise, which received demand of over six times the issue size, drew participation from more than 60 investors. The company said the proceeds would be used to strengthen the supply ecosystem for its InstaHelp platform, expand marketing initiatives, invest in technology and training infrastructure, and explore potential acquisitions.

In a regulatory filing, Urban Company said its QIP opened on 16 November and closed on 19 November 2026. The board's fundraising committee approved the allotment of 16,02,56,410 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹1, at an issue price of ₹156 per share on 19 November.

The issue price was fixed at a 3.1% discount to the floor price of ₹161.03 per share, determined in accordance with Chapter VI of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

The placement saw participation from a diverse pool of institutional investors. Of the total shares allotted, mutual funds received more than 50% of the issue, with allocations spread across 13 fund houses. These included SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund and JM Financial Mutual Fund.

Domestic participation also included insurers HDFC Life, Bajaj Life Insurance and Edelweiss Life, along with institutional investor Premji Invest.

Global investors that participated in the QIP included Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Pictet, Amundi, Norges Bank Investment Management, Arohi Asset Management, Manulife, Dymon Asia and Millennium.

A total of 33 investors were allotted shares, including 13 investors who were not shareholders of the company on the date of the issue.

How Urban Company plans to use the QIP proceeds Urban Company intends to deploy the net proceeds towards expanding the supply ecosystem for InstaHelp by UC, as well as brand marketing and business promotion across its service segments.

The company also plans to invest in technology and cloud infrastructure, training facilities for service professionals, and research and development for native products. A portion of the funds may be used for potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes, according to the placement document.

Urban Company service professionals' earnings The company also disclosed earnings figures for its service professionals. Average monthly net in-hand earnings for all active service professionals, excluding InstaHelp by UC, stood at ₹30,708 during the first half of FY27. The top 5% of service professionals earned an average of ₹56,731 per month.

Urban Company operates a home and beauty services platform, offering services ranging from cleaning and repairs to salon and spa treatments.

Urban Company shares - Technical Views Urban Company share price today opened at ₹175 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹176 per share, and an intraday low of ₹167.95 per share.

Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said Urban Company has witnessed a recent pullback but is facing resistance in the ₹175– ₹180 range. He expects the stock to undergo near-term consolidation within the ₹160– ₹180 band.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said the stock has faced rejection near ₹175 and is gradually moving lower. After forming a V-shaped pattern, Urban Company was rejected around the pattern's neckline. He identified ₹162– ₹165 as an important support zone, where investors could look for buying opportunities. A fall below ₹155 would invalidate this setup, while a sustained hold above that level could open the way towards ₹185.

Arora added that the volumes accompanying the recent decline suggest it could be a pullback rather than a fresh downtrend. However, this view would gain confirmation only if buying interest returns to the stock.

Taking a more bullish view, Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Urban Company's broader uptrend remains intact despite the recent correction. The stock continues to trade above all its key exponential moving averages (EMAs), indicating that its underlying price structure remains positive.

Shah said traders could consider buying at current levels with a strict stop-loss at ₹155. On the upside, he sees an initial target of ₹177– ₹178. A sustained breakout above this resistance zone could extend the rally towards ₹185. He added that near-term volatility may persist, but the broader bullish outlook would remain intact as long as the stock holds its key support levels.

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