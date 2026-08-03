Urban Company shares jump 18% to 12-week high after Q1 earnings

Shares of home services marketplace Urban Company surged nearly 18% in Monday's intraday trade, August 3, to a 12-week high of ₹152 apiece, as investors cheered the company's June-quarter earnings, which came in ahead of Street expectations.

The Gurugram-based company reported one of its strongest quarterly performances in recent years, driven by broad-based growth across its businesses and record profitability in its core operations. However, aggressive investments in its quick household-help venture, InstaHelp, along with a deferred tax expense, pushed the company into a net loss during the quarter.

For the quarter ended June 2026, consolidated Net Transaction Value (NTV) grew 42% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,465 crore, while revenue from operations rose 44% YoY to ₹528 crore. Despite the strong operating performance, the company reported a net loss of ₹92.1 crore, compared with a net profit of ₹6.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, Urban Company completed 13.2 million orders, up 79% YoY, while adding around 1.2 million new users—the first time the company has crossed the one-million mark for new customer additions in a single quarter.

The company's profitability also improved at the operating level. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to ₹65 crore from ₹98 crore in the March quarter. Excluding investments in InstaHelp, adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to ₹67 crore, reflecting a 116% YoY increase and highlighting the strength of the core business.

India's consumer services business continued to be the company's biggest growth engine. Revenue from the segment increased 31% YoY to ₹356 crore, while NTV rose 29% to ₹1,056 crore, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth.

The segment's adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 6.9% of NTV, up 170 basis points from a year earlier, supported by higher contribution margins and operating leverage.

InstaHelp, meanwhile, continued to scale rapidly despite remaining in the investment phase. The business recorded a 43% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in orders to 3.82 million, while NTV grew 32% QoQ to ₹53 crore.

Its adjusted EBITDA loss per order improved to ₹346 from ₹447 in the previous quarter, aided by better network density. However, the business reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹132 crore during the quarter, reflecting continued investments to expand the platform.

Separately, in a regulatory filing dated August 2, Urban Company announced that InstaHelp crossed 100,000 delivered orders in a single day for the first time on Sunday, August 2, 2026, marking a key milestone for the business.

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Stock recovers from recent lows but remains below record high After a brief bout of selling pressure, Urban Company shares staged a strong recovery in mid-May and have rallied 26.6% since then, based on Monday's intraday high.

Despite the sharp rebound, the stock still trades 24.5% below its record high of ₹201 apiece, which it touched just four trading sessions after its market debut in September 2025.

The stock had a stellar market debut, listing at ₹162.30, a 57% premium to its issue price of ₹103.

Urban Company operates a technology-driven, full-stack online services marketplace, offering a wide range of home and beauty services through its network of trained professionals.

Also Read | Urban Company shares jump 8% as InstaHelp crosses 1 million bookings in March