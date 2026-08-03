Urban Company shares jump 18% to 12-week high after Q1 earnings

Shares of home services marketplace Urban Company surged nearly 18% in Monday's intraday trade, August 3, to a 12-week high of ₹152 apiece, as investors cheered the company's June-quarter earnings, which came in ahead of Street expectations.

The Gurugram-based company reported one of its strongest quarterly performances in recent years, driven by broad-based growth across its businesses and record profitability in its core operations. However, aggressive investments in its quick household-help venture, InstaHelp, along with a deferred tax expense, pushed the company into a net loss during the quarter.

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For the quarter ended June 2026, consolidated Net Transaction Value (NTV) grew 42% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,465 crore, while revenue from operations rose 44% YoY to ₹528 crore. Despite the strong operating performance, the company reported a net loss of ₹92.1 crore, compared with a net profit of ₹6.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, Urban Company completed 13.2 million orders, up 79% YoY, while adding around 1.2 million new users—the first time the company has crossed the one-million mark for new customer additions in a single quarter.

The company's profitability also improved at the operating level. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to ₹65 crore from ₹98 crore in the March quarter. Excluding investments in InstaHelp, adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to ₹67 crore, reflecting a 116% YoY increase and highlighting the strength of the core business.

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India's consumer services business continued to be the company's biggest growth engine. Revenue from the segment increased 31% YoY to ₹356 crore, while NTV rose 29% to ₹1,056 crore, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth.

The segment's adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 6.9% of NTV, up 170 basis points from a year earlier, supported by higher contribution margins and operating leverage.

InstaHelp, meanwhile, continued to scale rapidly despite remaining in the investment phase. The business recorded a 43% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in orders to 3.82 million, while NTV grew 32% QoQ to ₹53 crore.

Its adjusted EBITDA loss per order improved to ₹346 from ₹447 in the previous quarter, aided by better network density. However, the business reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹132 crore during the quarter, reflecting continued investments to expand the platform.

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Separately, in a regulatory filing dated August 2, Urban Company announced that InstaHelp crossed 100,000 delivered orders in a single day for the first time on Sunday, August 2, 2026, marking a key milestone for the business.

Stock recovers from recent lows but remains below record high After a brief bout of selling pressure, Urban Company shares staged a strong recovery in mid-May and have rallied 26.6% since then, based on Monday's intraday high.

Despite the sharp rebound, the stock still trades 24.5% below its record high of ₹201 apiece, which it touched just four trading sessions after its market debut in September 2025.

The stock had a stellar market debut, listing at ₹162.30, a 57% premium to its issue price of ₹103.

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Urban Company operates a technology-driven, full-stack online services marketplace, offering a wide range of home and beauty services through its network of trained professionals.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.