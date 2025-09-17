Urban Company shares make stellar debut on Indian stock market; lists at 58% premium

Urban Company share price made strong debut on the Indian stock market on Wednesday, September 17. Urban Company shares were listed at ₹161 on BSE and ₹162.25 on NSE.

"For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company reported a revenue of ₹1,144.5 crore, marking a 38% increase from ₹830 crore in FY24. The P/E ratio is approximately 54x based on adjusted earnings, which is higher than sector peers but reflects the company's growth prospects, expanding service base, and improving profitability. So, investors are advised to book partial profit and hold the rest," said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart.

Urban Company IPO had received a strong demand from investors across all segments. The issue was oversubscribed 103.63 times overall. The retail investor portion was subscribed 39.25 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment saw 74.04 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category recorded the highest demand with 140.20 times subscription.

Urban Company IPO details Ahead of listing, the shares of Urban Company IPO were commanding a premium of ₹51 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Urban Company IPO had opened on Wednesday, September 10, and concluded on Friday, September 12, with the IPO allotment finalized on September 16.

Urban Company IPO received an overwhelming response from investors with subscriptions exceeding 100 times. As per a Bloomberg report, it stands as the most heavily subscribed share sale in India this year.

The ₹1,900 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 4.58 crore equity shares valued at ₹472 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares worth ₹1,428 crore. The price band for the IPO was fixed at ₹98 to ₹103 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Urban Company IPO registrar.