Mint Market
Urban Company shares resume losing streak, plunge 7% as Q2 results fail to impress the Street

Urban Company share price fell 7% to 147 due to weak performance and widened net loss of 59.33 crore despite a 37% revenue increase. Operating expenses surged to 462 crore as the company invested in its new service, Insta Help, which is expected to grow significantly.

A Ksheerasagar
Published3 Nov 2025, 12:41 PM IST
Urban Company shares resume losing streak, plunge 7% as Q2 results fail to impress the Street

The downtrend in Urban Company continued to extend as the stock fell another 7% in Monday's intraday trade to 147 apiece. The company’s weak performance in the September quarter further impacted investor sentiment, keeping the stock in a sustained downward trend.

Though the company reported a 37% jump in revenue to 380 crore in the September quarter, the sharp rise in operating expenses weighed on its bottom line, causing net loss to widen to 59.33 crore, sharply higher than the 1.82 crore net loss reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its operating expenses during the quarter spiked to 462 crore, up from 384 crore in the previous quarter. The increase in expenses came as the company stepped up spending on partner training, onboarding, and customer acquisition to scale its new offering, Insta Help.

Amid higher expenses, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of 35 crore for the quarter, primarily due to a 44 crore loss in Insta Help, its new vertical focused on daily cleaning and housekeeping services.

Meanwhile, revenue from the domestic business jumped 24% YoY to 262 crore, with an adjusted EBITDA of 18 crore, or 2.4% of NTV, compared with 3.1% of NTV for the same period last year. The company attributed the YoY decline to its continued investments in training and audits, user acquisition, faster fulfilment, customer support, and team expansion, aimed at setting up the business for long-term growth.

The company expects Insta Help to become a large, high-frequency business. According to Urban Company, in just eight months since its launch, Insta Help has scaled rapidly to 4.68 lakh orders in October, despite limited geographic coverage. Customer retention and repeat rates remain strong, though the company noted that steady-state behavior will take time to mature.

Excluding Insta Help, the business delivered an adjusted EBITDA profit of 10 crore (+0.9% of NTV), marking an improvement of 15 crore year-on-year.

Urban Company share price journey since listing

The stock made a strong market debut in mid-September, listing at 162.3 per share, 57% higher than its issue price of 103, and maintained the momentum in subsequent sessions, reaching 202 per share.

However, the recent sell-off has caused the stock to give up the majority of its earlier gains, falling 28% from its recent highs. Nevertheless, it still trades around 40% above its issue price.

The company raised 1,900 crore through the IPO, which was a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

In late October, both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with ratings of ‘Underweight’ and ‘Neutral,’ respectively, and target prices of 117 and 140. While both brokerages remain optimistic about the company’s long-term growth prospects, they noted that all positive factors are already priced into the current valuations.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Urban CompanyTop LosersQ2 Results
