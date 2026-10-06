Urban Company shares surge over 7% as volume jumps nearly 3-fold: Can the rally extend? Experts decode

Urban Company shares surged more than 7% with volume jumping nearly 3-fold in intraday trade on Tuesday, 6 October. Urban Company's share price opened at ₹159.80 against its previous close of ₹159.65 and surged as much as 7.5% to an intraday high of ₹171.80, with a spurt in volume by nearly 3 times.

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Urban Company share price trend The stock is up for the second consecutive session. Year-to-date, it is up 30%, while on a shorter timeframe of 6 months, it has jumped nearly 40%.

On a monthly scale, the stock is up 9% so far in October after a 6% drop last month. In August, the stock surged 29% after reporting healthy Q1FY27 results on 31 July.

Urban Company shares hit their 52-week high of ₹183.65 on 4 September after hitting a 52-week low of ₹96.35 on 2 March this year.

Urban Company Q1FY27 financial performance Q1FY27 turned out to be Urban Company's one of the strongest quarters, as it witnessed broad-based growth across its businesses and clocked record profitability in its core business.

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As per the company's exchange filing, its consolidated net transaction value (NTV) grew 42% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,465 crore, while revenue from operations increased 44% YoY to ₹528 crore.

The company delivered 13.2 million orders during the quarter, an increase of 79% YoY, and added approximately 12 lakh new users, making it the first-ever quarter to cross one million new users acquired.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed quarter-on-quarter to - ₹65 crore in Q1FY27 from - ₹98 crore in Q4FY26, as per the exchange filing.

Can the stock rise further? According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, the stock has formed a bullish hidden divergence on the daily chart, indicating underlying strength despite the recent price action.

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The setup suggests that downside momentum may be weakening, and the stock could resume its broader uptrend.

Urban Company technical chart

"A decisive move and sustained above ₹178 would act as a key trigger and may open the possibility of the stock retesting its all-time high. Hence, one may consider buying above ₹178 with a stop-loss of ₹160 on a closing basis," said Patel.

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"On the upside, the stock may initially target ₹185– ₹188, with further strength possible if it sustains above this zone. Overall, the technical setup remains positive, but confirmation above ₹178 is important before taking a fresh position," Patel said.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, underscored that after hitting its all-time low in March 2026, the stock started moving higher in a higher-high and higher-low formation.

"At the current juncture, it is trading above its long-term as well as short-term moving averages in a constructive manner. Going forward, we anticipate that it will continue its upward trend in the near term, with immediate targets around ₹185, followed by ₹195. Strong support is placed around ₹150," said Kumar.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.