Urban Company's ₹2,500-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) has reportedly received a strong response from institutional investors, attracting bids worth around ₹15,300 crore, nearly six times the issue size, Moneycontrol reported, citing people familiar with the development.
According to the report, the fundraising witnessed participation from a diverse pool of investors, including domestic mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors and insurance companies, signalling strong institutional interest in the home services platform.
Among the domestic investors participating in the issue were SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. Other participants reportedly included Mirae, Invesco and White Oak, while insurance companies such as HDFC Life and Bajaj Life also placed bids, the report said, citing sources.
Global investors, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Norges and Amundi, were also among the participants, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the development. Morgan Stanley was reportedly the book-running lead manager for the issue.
The fundraise comes at a time when competition in the instant home services space is intensifying, with rivals such as Snabbit and Pronto aggressively expanding their presence and deepening their penetration in the segment.
Earlier, domestic brokerage firm JM Financial said that a sizeable fundraise by Urban Company could serve a dual purpose: providing sufficient financial flexibility to accelerate investments as required while also potentially deterring incremental capital flows into smaller competitors.
The brokerage believes the proposed fundraise is positive from a long-term strategic perspective. However, Urban Company's stock could remain under pressure in the near term due to potential equity dilution and continued cash burn in InstaHelp.
The intensifying competition could also keep customer acquisition costs and promotional investments elevated in InstaHelp, potentially delaying the segment's path to sustainable profitability.
Intensifying competition and mounting expenses also weighed on the company's financial performance in the September quarter, as its consolidated net loss widened to ₹182.48 crore from ₹59.33 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
During the reported quarter, the company invested ₹174 crore in its domestic help services business, InstaHelp. Higher expenses amid intensifying competition were reflected in the widening of its operational loss to ₹175.29 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹59.33 crore in the September 2025 quarter.
Despite the widening losses, Urban Company's consolidated revenue from operations grew around 41% year-on-year to ₹537.29 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹380.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
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