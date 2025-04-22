US anti-dumping duty: Premier Energies, Waaree Energies shares in focus on fresh import duties on Southeast Asian nation

Premier Energies and Waaree Energies shares are in focus on Tuesday’s trading session following the US’s decision to impose anti-dumping duties on solar equipment imports from four Southeast Asian nations.

On Monday, the US implemented new tariffs that can reach as high as 3,521% on imports from Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, stemming from an investigation that started during former President Joe Biden's administration. This inquiry was initiated at the request of solar manufacturers based in the US, according to news report.

Countrywide tariffs for Cambodia were established at a staggering 3,521% due to the nation's choice to cease its participation in the investigation, as stated by the Commerce Department in a news report.

For companies not specified in Vietnam, tariffs could reach as high as 395.9%, while Thailand's rate is set at 375.2%. In Malaysia, the countrywide rates were recorded at 34.4%. Jinko Solar faces duties of approximately 245% for exports from Vietnam and 40% for those from Malaysia. Trina Solar is subject to levies of 375% in Thailand and over 200% from Vietnam. JA Solar modules exported from Vietnam may incur duties of around 120%.

As per reports, according to BloombergNEF, the United States imported $12.9 billion worth of solar equipment last year from these four nations that will be impacted by the new tariffs, accounting for about 77% of total module imports.

Premier Energies share price today Premier Energies share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹1,035 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹1,018.65 per share. Premier Energies share price surged over 5% on Tuesday's session.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, stated that Premier Energies share price is trading within a broad rectangle pattern between ₹802 and ₹1,240. A failed low on the monthly chart and a move above the last lower high of ₹954 signal strength.

This breakout sets up a logical target at the rectangle’s upper boundary of ₹1,240. Notably, recent volume spikes suggest institutional accumulation. If the stock sustains above ₹954, the bullish structure remains valid, and further momentum towards ₹1,240 appears likely in the coming weeks.

Waaree Energies share today Waaree Energies share today opened at ₹2,520 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,574.45, and an intraday low of ₹2,515 per share. Anshul Jain explained that Waaree Energies share price made a failed low at ₹2,026 on the monthly chart and has now surpassed the daily swing high of ₹2,485, confirming bullish intent. The next logical target is the daily swing high at ₹2,721. Volume patterns support this move, with accumulation visible—rising on up days and drying up on down days. Traders can stay long with ₹2,721 as the near-term target, while dips toward ₹2,485 can be seen as buying opportunities.

