US biotech firm Reata’s stock zooms 175% after FDA nod
Reata Pharmaceuticals’ stock soars to $86, its highest since December 2021
Shares of the US biotechnology company Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc on Wednesday surged 175% to hit a one-year high in early trading. The surge in Reata shares was prompted after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Reata’s rare disease drug Skyclarys.
