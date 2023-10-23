US bond yields rise to 16-year high above 5% for first time after 2007 on hawkish Fed Reserve policy
While the benchmark yield eased back from that level, it posted its largest weekly surge since April 2022, powered by strong economic data. Bond yields surged by almost 30 basis points last week.
The benchmark US 10-year US Treasury bond yields rose above the 5 per cent -mark for the first time since 2007 on Monday, October 23, touching its 16-year high level after the Federal Reserve reiterated its hawkish stance to anticipate more rate hikes this year.
