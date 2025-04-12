US bonds yields up again, dollar down as investors keep eyes on trade war

*

US stocks higher in afternoon trading, trading choppy

*

Gold rises above $3,200 per ounce to another record high

*

US bond yields rise while euro zone bond yields ease

(Updates to early afternoon trading)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday, with 10-year yields on track for their biggest weekly increase in decades as the global trade war raged on, while the U.S. dollar fell to its lowest in a decade against the Swiss franc.

Gold prices hit another record high.

U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1%, with bank shares rising following mostly upbeat earnings results.

Beijing increased its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125% on Friday, hitting back against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to hike duties on Chinese goods.

Markets have been rocked by the global trade war and worries about recession since Trump announced sweeping tariffs on April 2. "Trump continues to dominate the headlines and the financial markets, especially as we get into this period of negotiating tariffs," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

"There will be lots of rumors and posturing," he said.

Investors also digested a report showing U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated sharply in April and another showing U.S. monthly producer prices unexpectedly fell in March.

They also looked at results from some big Wall Street banks, which kicked off the quarterly U.S. reporting period. JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were among the reports, which mostly showed major U.S. banks beat forecasts for the first quarter. JPMorgan shares rose 4%.

Ten-year Treasury yields were on track for their biggest weekly increase in more than two decades as investors remained nervous about further bond market liquidation amid Trump’s unpredictable approach to tariffs.

The 10-year note yield was last up 10.3 basis points at 4.495% and reached 4.592%, the highest since February 13. It is on track for the largest weekly increase since 2001.

Analysts said hedge funds and other asset managers offloaded bonds this week after getting margin calls and posting sharp losses from market volatility.

Strong auctions of 10-year and 30-year debt on Wednesday and Thursday helped stabilize the market somewhat, but many investors remain wary of buying bonds until there is further improvement in liquidity.

Earlier, euro zone bond yields eased, and the premium that holders of Treasuries demand to hold U.S. debt rather than German Bunds rose by the most in a week since the 1990s.

With the trade war hanging over the outlook, investors will be watching to see whether U.S. companies continue to offer guidance during the earnings period.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 620.70 points, or 1.60%, to 40,214.36, the S&P 500 rose 88.97 points, or 1.72%, to 5,357.02 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 295.97 points, or 1.81%, to 16,683.29.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 10.95 points, or 1.41%, to 790.22. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended down 0.1%.

The dollar extended losses against the Swiss franc from the previous session, plunging to its lowest since January 2015. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar weakened 0.72% to 0.817. The dollar also hit a three-year low versus the euro.