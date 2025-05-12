US-China trade deal: Wall Street to Dalal Street — global markets rejoice amid fading Trump's trade war worries

US-China trade deal: Signs of a cooling trade war between the US and China, the world's two largest economies, boosted investor sentiments globally, sparking a rally in global markets. From Wall Street futures to European stock markets and Asian peers, all markets rejoiced globally.

Chinese and US negotiators said “substantial progress” had been made on trade talks held in Switzerland, which involved pausing the tariffs and also lowering the earlier imposed massive tit-for-tat tariffs on each other.

Both countries arrived at an agreement to withdraw previously announced reciprocal tariffs and counter tariffs for an initial period of 90 days. Additionally, the US and China have also agreed to slash tariffs imposed on each other, wherein China will impose 10% tariffs on US goods, and the US will tax Chinese goods at about 30%.