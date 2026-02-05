'US Dollar to be replaced by Gold', Peter Schiff warns of an upcoming economic crisis worse than 2008

Economist Peter Schiff delivered a dramatic warning about an upcoming economic crisis and future of the US dollar, in an interview with Fox Business that quickly went viral across X. The clip, widely shared by the X handle WORLD NEWS, reignited concerns among investors already rattled by sharp volatility in gold and silver prices.

Schiff did not mince words about what he believes lies ahead for the US economy and the dollar’s global status.

“The dollar is going to collapse. The dollar is going to be replaced by gold. We are headed for an economic crisis that will make the 2008 financial crisis seem like a Sunday school picnic.”

He went on to say that countries and central banks are steadily reducing their reliance on the dollar and US treasuries while building gold reserves to support their own currencies. According to Schiff, this transition signals a deeper structural change underway in the global monetary system.

Schiff further argued that the world is “pulling the rug out from under the US,” adding that the coming crisis would be fundamentally different from the one seen in 2008. In his view, the next major financial shock would be concentrated within the United States rather than spreading across the world as a global crisis. He emphasised that central banks globally were increasing gold reserves while reducing exposure to US dollars and treasuries.

His remarks resurfaced at a time when equity markets was witnessing a tech rout while precious metals saw extreme price swings, amplifying investor anxiety and drawing fresh attention to Schiff’s long-standing warnings about monetary instability.

Earlier warnings and macro concerns Last month, when gold and silver were surging to fresh lifetime highs, Schiff had cautioned investors that the rally pointed to deeper structural stress in the financial system.

“Most people are clueless about what this means and are in for quite a shock.”

He had noted that gold had surged above $5,085 per ounce and silver beyond $108.25 per ounce, arguing that the rally was driven not by speculative demand but by growing concerns over currency stability and central bank policies.

Schiff pushed back against claims that the US economy remains exceptionally strong, directly challenging optimistic political narratives. Responding to remarks by former US President Donald Trump, Schiff argued that financial markets are painting a very different picture.

Precious metals crash after record rally After a powerful rally in recent weeks, silver and gold prices saw steep declines on Thursday, February 5, amid profit booking, a strengthening dollar, and easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.

COMEX silver prices tumbled more than 16% to $73.415, and COMEX gold dropped 3.6% to $4,805.

In Asian trade, silver fell over 15% to $73.57 an ounce after early gains, while gold declined more than 3% to $4,971.55, reflecting intense volatility across precious metals.

The correction came after both metals had scaled record highs in recent sessions, a move that Schiff had earlier flagged as a warning sign rather than a positive economic signal.

Who is Peter Schiff? Peter Schiff is an American economist, fund manager, and founder of Euro Pacific Asset Management. He is widely known for his criticism of central banking systems and fiat currencies, and for advocating gold and precious metals as safeguards against inflation and monetary instability. Schiff gained prominence for warning about the US housing bubble and the 2008 financial crisis well before it unfolded, a track record that continues to shape his credibility among followers.