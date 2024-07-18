US Election 2024: How will Donald Trump’s win impact the Indian stock market? Chris Wood shares his views

Chris Wood, Global Equity Strategist of Jefferies, believes Donald Trump's return as US President will be positive for equities. Wood expects Trump to extend tax cuts and resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict, leading to a drop in oil prices.

Livemint, Written By Nishant Kumar
First Published18 Jul 2024, 09:57 AM IST
US Election 2024: How will Donald Trump's win impact the Indian stock market? Chris Wood shares his views. Photo:pradeep gaur/mint
US Election 2024: How will Donald Trump’s win impact the Indian stock market? Chris Wood shares his views. Photo:pradeep gaur/mint(Mint)

Chris Wood, Global Equity Strategist of Jefferies, believes Donald Trump's return as the US President will be positive for equities.

According to CNBC-TV18, Wood believes that Trump's first action would likely be to extend the tax cuts, which would be positive for equities. Moreover, Trump may take steps to resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which should lead to a drop in oil prices, the CNBC-TV18 report added.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: Donald Trump shares plans for second term | Top 10 Updates

"From a US perspective, Donald Trump will be positive for equities because his first step would be to extend the tax cuts. My guess is Trump would lead to a weaker dollar," Wood told CNBC-TV18.

Also Read | Greed & Fear: Chris Wood cuts weight in ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank; adds infra to India portfolio

Wood was speaking at a market town hall conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Wood said that India is the best long-term equity market in the world. Among emerging markets, India remains a great domestic demand story, he told CNBC-TV18.

Wood highlighted the beginning of the equity culture in India as a positive factor.

"Emerging saving schemes which courage equity investments is a long-term positive story, but in recent months, there has been growing retail participation as well," Wood said.

Also Read | How Retail Investors Changed Indian Stock Markets

Highlighting the risks for the Indian stock market, Wood said some of the stocks are at very high valuations, and there is a risk of earnings disappointments.

H said India's bull market is nowhere near its end. He pointed out that India is witnessing the repeat of a cycle seen from 2002 to 2009, which began with an upturn in the property market, which was not undone by the monetary tightening cycle and moved into a broader capex cycle.

“This time, we have come out of a seven-year property downturn, and now we are probably in the third year of property upturn. We have seen the monetary tightening cycle in India, which has not derailed the property upturn. We are now witnessing a pick-up in private-sector investments. The difference between this cycle and the last cycle is that we have a huge government capex cycle, which was not the case before 2002-03,” Wood told CNBC-TV18.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
7%

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
10%

6 of 7Read Full Story
20 Yrs

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 09:57 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsUS Election 2024: How will Donald Trump’s win impact the Indian stock market? Chris Wood shares his views

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

315.10
10:42 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-11.25 (-3.45%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.80
10:42 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.65 (-8.14%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.20
10:42 AM | 18 JUL 2024
6.8 (2.11%)

Tata Steel

165.60
10:42 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-1.45 (-0.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

86.85
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
5.52 (6.79%)

IDBI Bank

92.67
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
4.75 (5.4%)

India Cements

337.10
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
14.05 (4.35%)

Emami

806.00
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
32.9 (4.26%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue