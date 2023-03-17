US, European stocks gain; Nasdaq adds 2.48%2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 02:51 AM IST
The S&P 500 gains 1.76%, the Dow Jones rises 1.17%, Europe’s STOXX 600 closes 1.3% higher
Stock markets in the US and Europe gained on Thursday as a liquidity support to Credit Suisse by the Swiss central bank and an interest rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) helped ease fears of a widening banking crisis.
