Stock markets in the US and Europe gained on Thursday as a liquidity support to Credit Suisse by the Swiss central bank and an interest rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) helped ease fears of a widening banking crisis.

ECB policymakers on Thursday agreed for 50 bps interest rate hike to tame sky-high inflation. The increase was sixth in a row.

Investors welcomed the ECB move and are now awaiting the US Federal Reserve decision on interest rate next week.

US stocks

US stocks rallied on Thursday on reports that a consortium of banks were preparing to put billions of dollars into First Republic Bank.

A consortium of 11 US private banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, said they would deposit $30 billion into First Republic Bank.

On Thursday, US stocks opened lower but later edged higher.

The S&P 500 gained 1.76% to 3,960.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.17% to 32,246.55. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.48% to 11,717.28.

The First Republic Bank’s shares have fallen roughly 70% this week on speculations that the bank could be the next to fail after collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

European stocks

The European stocks main benchmark index STOXX 600 closed 1.3% higher on Credit Suisse securing a financial lifeline and ECB rate hike.

The Europe's banking sector index gained 1.2%. During the intraday session, it was down 1%.

Germany’s DAX closed up 1.6%. France CAC 40 advanced 2%. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.9%.

The euro also rose against the US dollar.

After the Wednesday’s rout, Credit Suisse shares surged more than 30% at the open on Thursday after it secured a financial lifeline of up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank.

The Swiss bank stock settled at over 19% higher.

Asian shares

Asian shares fell on Thursday with the benchmark MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares, outside Japan, slipping 1% to its lowest level this year. Financial companies were among the hardest hit in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong markets.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.7% at 19,203.91. Shanghai Composite Index edged lower 1.1% at 3,226.89.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed lower 1.5% at 6,965.50.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.8% at 27,010.61.

Bonds

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 3.56%. The two-year yield touched 4.1175% compared with previous close of 3.975%.

