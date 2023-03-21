Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  US, European stocks rise as banking crisis fears ease after Credit Suisse-UBS deal

US, European stocks rise as banking crisis fears ease after Credit Suisse-UBS deal

2 min read . 02:13 AM IST Rajendra Saxena
Regulators in the US and Europe have tried to calm fears over global banking crisis.

The S&P 500 up 0.9%, Dow Jones gains 1.20%. The European STOXX 600 index closes 0.98% higher

US and European stocks rose in choppy trade on Monday as investors digested the Credit Suisse-UBS deal.

US and European stocks rose in choppy trade on Monday as investors digested the Credit Suisse-UBS deal.

UBS Group AG on Sunday announced that it has agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG  for 3 billion Swiss francs in a Swiss government-brokered deal aimed at containing the global banking crisis.

UBS Group AG on Sunday announced that it has agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG  for 3 billion Swiss francs in a Swiss government-brokered deal aimed at containing the global banking crisis.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.20%. The Nasdaq added 0.39%.

The S&P Banking index edged up 0.6%. First Republic Bank shares tumbled 47.1% after S&P Global cut its credit rating to ‘B’ from ‘BB’ on Sunday. 

US treasury yields rose ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week. The yield on 10-year treasury gained 5 basis points to 3.48%.

Regulators in the US and Europe have tried to calm fears over global banking crisis.

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Monday said Europe’s financial system is “resilient" with sufficient liquidity.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen and US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Sunday said they “welcomed" the Credit Suisse deal, and also said that the capital and liquidity of US banks is strong.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

After the Credit Suisse-UBS deal, investors’ focus will be on Fed’s decision on interest rate at this week's meeting.

The global banking crisis started after two US banks-- Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank-- collapsed this month.

Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon fell 1.3% following the announcement to cut another 9,000 jobs. 

European stocks

Stocks in London, Frankfurt and Paris opened more than 1% lower on Monday.

The European STOXX 600 index closed 0.98% higher.

Germany’s DAX climbed 1.1% at 14,933.38. France’s CAC 40 surged 1.3% at 7,013.14. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.9% at 7,403.85.

European banks pared losses, climbing 1.3% after initially declining 6%.

Shares of Credit Suisse plummeted 55.7%. UBS shares reversed its 13% loss and rose 1.3%.

Asian shares

Asian shares closed down on Monday on fears of contagion of banking crisis.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 2.7%. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.5% at 3,234.91. South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.7% at 2,379.20.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 1.4% at 26,945.67.

Australia’s S&P ASX 200 lost 1.4% at 6,898.50.

India's Sensex fell 1.3% at 57,241.4.

Bullion 

Gold prices rose to one-year high earlier in the day but later fell in a choppy trade. Spot gold dropped 0.46% to $1,978.83 an ounce, after touching $2,009.59 an ounce.

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP