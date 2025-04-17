Markets
Does US approval for key cancer drug make Cipla shares an attractive buy amid tariff concerns?
Dipti Sharma 4 min read 17 Apr 2025, 12:05 PM IST
SummaryWith Trump's tariffs looming, is this really the appropriate time to load up on pharma stocks? And where does Cipla stand in all this?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Cipla’s shares have surged 6% since saying last week it received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb’s Abraxane, a cancer drug.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less