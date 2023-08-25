US Federal Reserve 'prepared to raise rates further' to bring inflation down to 2%: Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole3 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Powell said Fed policymakers would ‘proceed carefully as we decide whether to tighten further,’ but also made clear that the central bank has not yet concluded that its benchmark interest rate is high enough to be sure that inflation returns to the 2 per cent target.
The US Federal Reserve is prepared to raise interest rates higher, and hold them there, in order to bring down elevated inflation in the world's largest economy, chairman Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole central banking conference in Wyoming.
