The Fed aims to bring inflation to 2 per cent without dealing a severe blow to the US economy. The US economy has been resilient and the unemployment rate has been historically low for over a year since the Fed started one of its most aggressive rate-hiking campaigns in history. As inflation is still above the Fed's 2 per cent target level, the Fed may think more hikes are required to bring inflation further down.

