US Fed FOMC pauses interest rates: Can Nifty bulls take charge or will RBI hike spoil the rally? Investors guide

The US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged has offered some support to Indian equities, but the relief may prove short-lived if domestic interest rates rise in the coming months.

Sensex jumped 762 points or 1% to the day's high of 74,007.70, while the broader Nifty 50 rose 210 points or 0.9% to an intra-day high of 22,908.75.

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Emkay expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deliver another 75 basis points of cumulative rate hikes in the current cycle, with increases anticipated in December 2026 and February 2027. This raises a key question for investors: can the Nifty sustain its gains amid the prospect of tighter domestic monetary policy, elevated crude oil prices and persistent inflationary pressures?

The Federal Open Market Committee voted 10-2 to maintain the US federal funds target range at 3.75%-4%, following a rate hike at its September meeting. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said inflation remained too high and indicated that policymakers needed more data before deciding on their next move. US consumer inflation stood at 3.7% in September.

Emkay forecasts 75 bps of RBI rate hikes Domestic brokerage Emkay believes the combination of elevated US interest rates, high oil prices and weak natural dollar inflows could push the RBI towards further monetary tightening. These factors could increase pressure on the rupee and raise India's risk premium, limiting the central bank's ability to look through global inflationary pressures.

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The brokerage expects 75 basis points of cumulative rate hikes in the current cycle, including 25-basis-point increases in December 2026 and February 2027. Its assessment is based on the view that resilient domestic growth gives the RBI room to respond to inflation risks, while policymakers are likely to favour measured rather than aggressive tightening.

For equity investors, the prospect of higher interest rates could weigh on valuations, particularly in expensive market segments. Higher borrowing costs may also affect companies with significant debt or those whose earnings depend on strong consumer demand.

Can the Nifty sustain its gains after the Fed decision? The Fed's decision to hold rates steady could provide temporary relief to emerging markets by reducing immediate concerns about further US monetary tightening. However, the outlook for Indian equities will also depend on the trajectory of US bond yields, the dollar, crude oil prices and foreign portfolio investment flows.

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Ajitabh Bharti, co-founder and executive director of Capital XB, viewed the Fed's decision as supportive for India in the near term because a softer US policy stance could ease pressure on the rupee and stabilise capital flows. However, he questioned whether the decision adequately addressed persistent inflation risks.

"The Fed's latest decision has come across as notably dovish — and somewhat surprising, given that inflation continues to run well above target. Easing the policy stance at this stage carries a genuine risk that the central bank could lose control of price pressures just when credibility matters most," Bharti said.

He also warned that perceptions of political influence over monetary policy could undermine confidence in the dollar, creating uncertainty for global markets.

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What should investors do? Thomas Priju, portfolio manager at Karma Capital, warned that rising US rates could create volatility in Indian equities by keeping bond yields and the dollar elevated. He also highlighted the vulnerability of high-valuation stocks and companies dependent on foreign portfolio flows.

“For Indian equities, the implications could be significant. A further increase in US interest rates could keep US bond yields and the dollar elevated, putting pressure on emerging-market capital flows and increasing volatility in the Nifty. High-valuation stocks and segments dependent on foreign portfolio flows could remain particularly sensitive to changes in global liquidity conditions,” said the brokerage.

Priju said investors should focus on businesses with strong earnings visibility and healthy balance sheets while monitoring US inflation data and the Fed's subsequent communication for clues about the interest-rate outlook.

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“However, the impact on Indian markets will also depend on domestic earnings growth, valuations and the trajectory of foreign investor flows. Investors should remain selective and focus on companies with strong earnings visibility and balance sheets, while monitoring US inflation data and the Fed’s subsequent communication for clues on the future rate trajectory,” he added.

His assessment suggests that the Fed's rate decision alone may not be sufficient to sustain a market rally. Domestic earnings performance, valuations and foreign investor activity will remain important determinants of the Nifty's direction.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.