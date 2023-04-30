Hello User
US Fed interest rate decision, quarterly earnings, and domestic data to impact equity market this week

US Fed interest rate decision, quarterly earnings, and domestic data to impact equity market this week

2 min read . 11:46 AM IST PTI
Fed interest rate decision, Q4 earnings, macroeconomic data to drive markets this week: Analysts

Analysts believe that various factors will impact the equity market in upcoming week, including the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, macroeconomic data, and quarterly earnings reports.

In the upcoming week, various factors are expected to influence trading in the equity market, including the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, quarterly earnings of corporates, and domestic macroeconomic data.

This week, market movements would be guided by foreign funds' trading activity, monthly automobile sales data and global.

Markets would remain closed on Monday on account of 'Maharashtra Day'.

The global picture is still muddled between more hikes and recession. All eyes are on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, which will be announced on May 3, while the ECB will announce its interest rate decision on May 4. Macroeconomic numbers will keep the market mood subdued in the near term.

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd said,“Aside from that, the Indian equity markets are constantly receiving funding from FIIs, and Friday's record buying of 3,304 crore in the cash market showed their confidence in the Indian market."

This week, Q4 earnings and auto sales numbers will drive market movement, with companies like Tata Steel, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, and HDFC Ltd declaring their financial results.

Among other earnings to be declared this week are from Adani Green Energy, Ambuja Cements, Tata Steel, UCO Bank, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Forge and Federal Bank.

"In the domestic market, the release of PMI numbers and quarterly earnings will sway investor sentiment in the upcoming sessions, along with the Fed policy announcement," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services.

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for manufacturing and services sector will influence trading in the market.

"While the markets may have run up sharply over the past few sessions due to revival in FII buying interest, relatively better corporate earnings performance so far, and falling crude oil prices, caution may prevail going ahead and profit-taking could come into play," Amol Athawale, Technical Analyst (DVP), Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

The BSE benchmark jumped 1,457.38 points or 2.44 per cent last week.

The release of PMI numbers for the manufacturing and services sectors will also sway investor sentiment. Overall, the equity market's movement in the upcoming week remains uncertain and is subject to the influence of several factors.

