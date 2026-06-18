US Fed keeps rates unchanged as policymakers signal tighter policy ahead. What does it mean for Indian stock market?

The US Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate in the 3.50%-3.75% range, leaving it unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting as policymakers sought to balance economic growth with inflation control.

The decision was widely expected as policymakers continue to grapple with inflationary pressures stemming from higher energy prices driven by the conflict in the Middle East.

Fed officials also released their latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) on Wednesday, raising their year-end PCE inflation forecast to 3.6% as the world's largest economy grapples with price pressures that have climbed to a three-year high. In March, policymakers had projected year-end PCE inflation at 2.7%.

Core PCE inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is now expected to reach 3.3%, up from the previous forecast of 2.7%.

US households have been dealing with persistently elevated prices, with inflation moving further away from the Fed's long-term 2% target, driven largely by higher energy costs linked to the conflict involving Iran.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve removed forward-guidance language from its policy statement, signalling a shift toward a more data-dependent approach under Chairman Kevin Warsh.

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US Fed Policy: What does it mean for the Indian stock market? Although the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, several policymakers signalled that a rate hike may be required later this year to bring inflation back toward the central bank's 2% target. They believe that merely keeping borrowing costs steady may not be sufficient to contain inflationary pressures.

A potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve would be viewed as a negative development for the Indian stock market, as it could weigh on foreign portfolio investor (FPI) sentiment and trigger fresh capital outflows from emerging markets.

Of the 18 Federal Reserve officials who submitted interest-rate projections, nine now expect rates to rise this year, reflecting concerns that inflation could remain elevated amid higher oil prices following the Iran conflict.

Six of those nine policymakers—roughly one-third of the committee—believe that more than one quarter-percentage-point rate hike may be required this year, according to the projections.

Meanwhile, eight officials expect interest rates to remain unchanged, while only one policymaker favours a single rate cut. One official did not submit a rate-path projection, Reuters reported.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has previously said he wants to reduce the amount of forward guidance provided by the central bank and was widely expected to withhold his own rate projections.

A rate hike by the US Federal Reserve could have significant implications for emerging markets such as India, as higher US yields tend to attract global capital back to American assets. This could intensify FPI outflows from Indian equities at a time when foreign investors have already withdrawn billions of dollars from the domestic market.

Rich valuations, a weak earnings outlook, and India's relatively limited exposure to the AI-driven investment theme have already weighed on FPI sentiment. A tighter US monetary policy stance could further accelerate foreign selling. Such outflows may also put additional pressure on the Indian rupee, which has already touched multiple lows against the US dollar in 2026.

Persistent FPI selling has caused Indian equities to slip to the seventh position globally in terms of market capitalisation, falling behind South Korea. So far in 2026, the Nifty has lost 8% of its value, making it one of the worst-performing markets among major emerging economies.

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