US Fed leaves federal funds rate unchanged: How can a status quo impact the Indian stock market?

The US Federal Reserve maintained a status quo on interest rates on July 29, keeping the federal funds rate steady in a target range between 3.5% and 3.75% for the fifth consecutive policy.

It was in December 2025 that the central bank made changes to the rates and cut rates by 25 basis points to bring them to the current range.

Advertisement

The Fed's policy was on expected lines. However, three of the 12 policymakers- the presidents of the Fed's Cleveland, Dallas and Minneapolis regional banks- dissenting with a unified view was a remarkable development.

Those three members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted for a 25 basis point hike at the July meeting.

It was the first time in almost 10 years (since September 2016) that three policymakers dissented with a unified view about the direction of interest rates.

The FOMC issued the same policy statement as it did in June. Chairman Kevin Warsh reiterated the central bank's focus to bring down inflation, which has run above the Fed's 2% target for five years.

"Chairman Warsh has already put his own stamp on the Fed by keeping the statement extremely brief and by keeping every single word the same from the last meeting, with the exception of noting that 3 people wanted to raise rates this week vs 0 people last meeting," Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Northlight Asset Management, noted.

Advertisement

Also Read | US Federal Reserve holds rates steady for fifth consecutive meeting

"This could be considered a hawkish hold because they didn’t change rates, but they continued to highlight price stability as the biggest risk and downplayed any risks to employment. If the upcoming data shows that inflation is moderating, then we could see a Fed on hold for this entire year, and that would be bullish for the stock market into year-end," said Zaccarelli.

Impact on the Indian stock market The market was expecting the Fed to hold rates, so a status quo may not have a material impact on the market sentiment. However, the market may take note of the signals of potential rate hikes in September as pressure is building inside the rate-setting committee to act on inflation.

“A hawkish hold does not close the door on potential rate hikes as soon as September, but it offered some near-term relief to both equities and fixed income amid elevated uncertainty about the Fed’s path forward. The three dissents were not surprising, though they may signal the direction of travel if geopolitical tensions persist,” Bloomberg quoted Angelo Kourkafas at Edward Jones as saying.

Advertisement

Also Read | Can the US Fed delay rate hikes?

The US stock market came under pressure after the Fed's policy. Nasdaq closed 1.7%, while the S&P 500 settled 1.5% lower. The dollar index declined by over 0.50%, while the 10-year Treasury yields rose six basis points to 4.68%.

"This hawkish Fed hold, combined with rising internal support and market expectations for further tightening, is likely to keep US yields higher amid renewed Middle East hostilities. The dollar index is also likely to remain firm going ahead, which reduces the scope for a sustained emerging market forex rally rally, especially if Middle East tensions and oil prices remain elevated," said Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist for Emkay Global Financial Services.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS, underscored that a status quo from the Fed may transmit to the Indian stock market through four channels- from flows to RBI policy- and every one of them currently runs in India's favour.

Advertisement

The first is the foreign flows. Dasani explained that a Fed that is not tightening removes the dollar magnet that pulls capital out of emerging markets. It has arrived exactly as FPI selling has moderated for five straight months and turned positive in recent sessions.

"The second is the currency. With the dollar index capped near 101, the rupee stabilises around 96 rather than breaking lower, easing imported inflation and giving corporate India a predictable planning rate," said Dasani.

"The third is the discount rate, because US yields anchored near 4.6% keep the global valuation math steady, and Indian multiples hold their premium without fresh justification. The fourth is the RBI, since a Fed on hold preserves the MPC's optionality to ease later in FY27 once food inflation cooperates," Dasani added.

Advertisement

However, there is still a high chance that the Fed will lift rates in September as the impact of the US-Iran war on inflation is expected to linger for a longer period.

"It was a hold and not a cut. With markets pricing nearly 80% odds of a hike by September, the July policy decision removes a headwind rather than adding a tailwind. For a market with a structural domestic bid, that is enough," said Dasani.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said the Fed’s status quo is unlikely to impact the Indian stock market since it is already discounted.

For markets, the Middle East conflict and the rise in crude oil prices is a bigger worry. Brent crude prices jumped over 7% to trade above $90 per barrel on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.