US Fed meet outcome: From rate hike to road ahead - Key takeaways from Fed decision4 min read 26 Jul 2023, 11:58 PM IST
The latest quarter percentage-point rise, which was in line with analysts' expectations, is the Fed's 11th hike in its last 12 meetings, since it began an aggressive campaign of monetary tightening last year in response to rising prices.
The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday to the highest level since 2001 to tackle above-target inflation, and signaled the possibility of further increases ahead. The quarter percentage-point rise lifts the overnight interest rate to a range between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent, the US central bank said, adding that it will "continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy."
