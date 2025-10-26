US Fed meet to Q2 results - Top five triggers for Indian stock market this week

Stock market next week: After a six-day winning streak, the Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — slipped on Friday amid profit booking at higher levels, concerns over trade negotiations, and a rise in crude oil prices. The Sensex declined 344.52 points, or 0.41 per cent, to close at 84,211.88, while the Nifty 50 fell 96 points, or 0.37 per cent, to settle at 25,795.15.

Broader markets also ended lower but fared better than the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index down 0.25 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index easing 0.19 per cent.

Except for Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty, all other sectoral indices ended lower in today’s session. The metal index gained 1.03 per cent, while the realty index inched up 0.18 per cent. In contrast, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty PSU Bank were the top laggards, declining 0.81 per cent, 0.75 per cent, and 0.74 per cent, respectively.

"Markets extended their decline on Friday, with the Nifty slipping nearly 0.4% to close around 25,795. After a flat start, the index remained under pressure throughout the session amid broad-based selling. Sectorally, most indices moved in line with the benchmark, with FMCG, banking, and pharma among the top losers, while metals stood out, gaining over a percent. The broader indices also ended in the red, leading to weak market breadth.

Persistent profit booking in heavyweights after the recent rally, coupled with declines in FMCG majors post-earnings, weighed on sentiment. Additionally, volatility in global tech stocks and uncertainty surrounding upcoming U.S. inflation data further dampened risk appetite," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Top five triggers for the Indian stock market US Fed meet The Federal Reserve’s policy committee is scheduled to meet on October 28 and 29. The policymakers widely anticipated to reduce the central bank’s benchmark interest rate to ease borrowing costs, according to experts.

“Globally, the focus will shift to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision on October 29, which could influence global liquidity trends and risk sentiment,” said Mishra in a note.

Q2 earnings FY26 The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financial results.

“Investors will first react to Kotak Mahindra Bank’s results, followed by updates from IOC, TVS Motor Company, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Petroleum, ITC, Cipla, Dabur India, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Electronics, and ACC. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” Mishra added.

US-China trade deal Additionally, market participants will monitor developments surrounding the scheduled U.S.–China presidential meeting, which could further ease trade tensions and impact global markets, according to Mishra.

US-India trade deal According to reports, India is very close to finalising a trade agreement with the United States, with both nations having reached consensus on most key issues. However, the trade minister stressed that New Delhi would not hasten the process or enter into any deal prematurely.

Gold prices Gold and silver lost their festive sparkle this week, sliding from record highs and ending a nine-week winning streak as a stronger dollar, easing geopolitical tensions, and softer global prices prompted investors to book profits.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures declined by ₹3,557, or 2.80%, over the week to close at ₹1,23,451 per 10 grams on Friday.

Silver futures also saw sharp profit-taking, with the December contract dropping ₹9,134, or 5.83%, to finish at ₹1,47,470 per kg. Both precious metals had been on an upward trajectory since the week ended August 22.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.