US Fed meet outcome today: Will Jerome Powell deliver a rate cut? Check date, time, expectations and where to watch

US Fed meeting: The US Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on March 17, with the outcome slated to be announced later tonight, March 18. The Federal Reserve meeting comes against the backdrop of the US-Iran conflict, which has heightened uncertainty in the global economy.

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The tensions, which began on February 28, have disrupted global oil supplies and driven prices sharply higher. As a result, policymakers are concerned that this could further fuel inflation, which is already above the Fed’s 2% target, while rising energy costs may also weigh on economic growth. This has placed the central bank in a challenging position, as it seeks to control inflation while supporting economic expansion.

Also Read | Fed likely to hold rates steady as Iran war shocks policy debate

The Fed’s benchmark interest rate is currently in the 3.5%–3.75% range. At its January meeting, the central bank decided to keep rates unchanged. Before that, it had delivered three consecutive rate cuts of 0.25% each to prevent a softening labour market from slipping into higher unemployment.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve is gearing up for a leadership transition, as the term of its current chair, Jerome Powell, ends in May. He is set to be succeeded by Kevin Warsh, who has been nominated by Donald Trump. Trump has been advocating for larger rate cuts by the Fed, arguing that such measures are necessary to support economic growth.

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When and where to watch US Fed meeting in the US? Fed's policy statement is set to be released at 2 p.m. ET on March 18, followed by a press conference by Jerome Powell.

Investors can watch US Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference address via the official live stream on the US Federal Reserve’s website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/.

His speech will also be broadcast live on the Federal Reserve’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday at this link — https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve.

When and where to watch US Fed meeting in India? For investors in India, the announcement is scheduled for 12:30 a.m. IST on March 19—an hour later than usual due to Daylight Saving Time in the US.

Those looking to track remarks from Jerome Powell after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy decision can watch the same at 1:00 a.m. IST on Thursday, according to the official schedule.

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Indian investors can also track Powell’s speech through the official website links mentioned above.

What to expect from US Fed meet today? Market participants expect the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged at the upcoming March 2026 FOMC meeting, as financial markets remain highly sensitive to elevated oil prices amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Rate futures indicate expectations of a single 25-basis-point cut later in the year, according to data compiled by LSEG, down from roughly two cuts anticipated before the conflict, as suggested by a Reuters report.

Markets are largely factoring in a “higher-for-longer” interest rate stance rather than immediate cuts, as policymakers deal with a complex macroeconomic environment, said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

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She added that the central bank is likely to stress its data-dependent approach, indicating that any policy changes will depend on clearer signs of sustained disinflation. “Balance sheet normalisation is expected to continue, although the pace could be reassessed. Overall, the Fed’s tone is likely to stay cautious and measured, as it seeks to balance controlling inflation expectations while avoiding excessive tightening that could trigger a sharper economic slowdown,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Shashank Udupa, SEBI-registered RA and Fund Manager at Smallcase, believes that with Jerome Powell’s tenure nearing its end, markets are likely to focus more on the broader Fed consensus than on his individual tone.

“Ultimately, this meeting is less about immediate action and more about the message. The Fed needs to acknowledge uncertainty without unsettling markets or signalling policy moves too early. The real signal may come less from the rate decision and more from how bond yields and equity markets respond to the Fed’s tone,” Udupa said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.