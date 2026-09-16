US Fed Meeting LIVE: Treasury yields, bitcoin, stock markets feel pressure ahead of FOMC's rate decision

US Fed Meeting LIVE: The United States Federal Reserve's two-day meet concludes today, and anticipation is high that the central bank will raise interest rates for the first time in three years.
What is the date and time of the Fed announcement?
The 12-member committee will announce its decision at 18:00 GMT or 11:30 pm IST on 16 September. Later Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will also address the media at midnight IST on 17 September.
So, Indians may tune in for Warsh's speech around 11:30 pm today.
The markets are pricing a better than 90% chance of a 25 basis-point hike from the US Fed, Bloomberg reported citing swaps data.
According to CME's FedWatch tool quoted by AFP, the data fuelled market expectations of a rate hike at this week's meeting, with investors giving it a probability of more than 92%.
If it happens, this would be the first US Fed rate hike since 2023, when Kevin Warsh's predecessor, Jerome Powell, led the central bank's post-pandemic hiking campaign.
The US Central Bank has held US Fed rates steady since January 2026, choosing to wait to gauge the effects of energy price shocks and to let the impact of tariffs on prices ripple through the economy. However, in the previous US Fed meeting, a quarter of the voting members called for an immediate US Fed rate hike, dissenting from the other nine voting members.
Notably, most watchers believe the US Fed is set to hike interest rates today. However, this would come against the backdrop of continued pressure from US President Donald Trump for the opposite action.
Trump was at loggerheads with Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's predecessor Jerome Powell on the issue. He argued that sharply lower borrowing costs could help unleash a significant economic expansion, putting his preference for easier monetary policy at odds with the Fed's rate-setting approach.
“Market turmoil is to be expected across all asset classes if Warsh fails to hike rates,” Caroline Mauron, co-founder of Orbit Markets told the publication. She added that inflation concerns could revive the debasement trade, which is positive for Bitcoin, but “bond yields mayhem and general market volatility will probably take it down first before it goes up.”
For households, the combination of higher borrowing costs and elevated energy prices could further squeeze budgets. This could weigh on consumer demand if households have less disposable income available for spending.
Cryptocurrencies are under pressure today after the US Senate did not pass a contested Clarity Act regulatory bill. Industry sentiment is on the down low as watchers now await a potential interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Inflation fears, soaring US bond yields and higher interest rates could further damp demand for risk assets like Bitcoin.
Impact from the likely Fed rate hike could be particularly relevant as hyperscalers announce massive spending plans to expand AI infrastructure.
Traders were pricing in about a 92% chance of a quarter-percentage-point increase. That marks a sharp shift in expectations over the course of the week.
Earlier, traders were pricing in a 60% chance of a quarter-percentage-point increase following a stronger-than-expected jobs report. Prior to the labour market report and following dovish remarks by Fed Governor Waller on September 3, the implied probability of a rate hike was roughly 50-50.
Even before the twin inflation reports, surging crude oil prices and higher bond yields this week had strengthened expectations of a Fed rate hike.
The last time the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates was on July 26, 2023, when it raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%.
Before last week’s inflation reports, traders were split on whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates or hold. But the latest PPI and CPI data shifted expectations firmly towards a hike.
August PPI
US producer prices rose 5.4% year-on-year in August, accelerating from 4.8% in July. Goods prices jumped 1.1% last month, with energy costs accounting for more than three-quarters of the increase.
Why it matters: PPI can signal where consumer prices may be headed, as businesses often face higher costs before consumers do.
August CPI
Consumer prices rose 3.4% annually in August, unchanged from July. On a monthly basis, however, CPI accelerated to 0.4% from 0.1%. Gasoline prices rose 3.9% and accounted for one-third of the monthly increase.
Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, also picked up to 0.3% from 0.2%.
Why it matters: The broader pickup in prices suggests inflationary pressures remain persistent, strengthening expectations of a Fed rate hike.
Higher yields mean everyone from the U.S. government to households to businesses must pay more in interest to borrow money, which slows the overall economy.
They also make people less willing to pay high prices for stocks because they can earn more from sitting in bonds, which are considered safer investments.
Precious metals such as gold and silver could see prices fall further if the US Fed hikes rates as the move could make Treasuries and US Dollar more attractive to investors.
Higher interest rates could encourage a shift towards interest-bearing assets such as US Treasuries and also boost demand for the US dollar as overseas investors seek higher returns from US assets. In contrast, non-yielding assets such as gold and silver could feel the weight from Fed rates, higher crude oil prices due to the US-Iran war and persistent inflationary pressures.
Precious metals, which are highly sensitive to interest-rate movements, have witnessed sharp volatility throughout 2026 after enjoying a record-breaking year.
Profit-taking at the start of the year, coupled with rising inflation, has weighed on the appeal of gold, dragging prices to a five-month low at one point.
US Treasuries were largely flat trade today ahead of the Fed's latest interest-rate decision and updated economic projections. Traders are on wait and watch to place fresh bets on the path of monetary policy.
The money markets in the US are expecting the central bank to raise rates, pricing in a more than 90% chance of a quarter-point rate hike. Further, they are also pricing in another hike by December.
If the rate hike is announced today, it would mark the Fed's first-rate increase in over three years — the last time being on 26 July 2023, when it increased the target range by 25 basis points.
The Fed initially held rates at that level before beginning a series of cuts, with the most recent reduction coming in December 2025.
The 12-member committee will announce its decision at 18:00 GMT or 11:30 pm IST on 16 September. Later Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will also address the media at midnight IST on 17 September.
So, Indians may tune in for Warsh's speech around 11:30 pm today here — https://www.youtube.com/@federalreserve
“Market turmoil is to be expected across all asset classes if Warsh fails to hike rates,” Caroline Mauron, co-founder of Orbit Markets told the publication. She added that inflation concerns could revive the debasement trade, which is positive for Bitcoin, but “bond yields mayhem and general market volatility will probably take it down first before it goes up.”
Cryptocurrencies are under pressure today after the US Senate did not pass a contested Clarity Act regulatory bill. The overall industry sentiment is on the down low and watchers now await a potential interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Inflation fears, soaring US bond yields and higher interest rates could further damp demand for risk assets like Bitcoin.
Further, for the artificial intelligence sector, impact from the likely Fed rate hike could be particularly relevant as hyperscalers announce massive spending plans to expand AI infrastructure.
Besides the rate decision, investors are also expected to focus on Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's post-decision remarks for clues on the inflation outlook and the likely path of interest rates.
For households, the combination of higher borrowing costs and elevated energy prices could further squeeze budgets. This could weigh on consumer demand if households have less disposable income available for spending.
A rate hike from the Fed could put more upward pressure on US Treasury yields, which are already hovering near multi-decade highs. Higher yields typically translate into increased borrowing costs across the economy, adding pressure on consumers already dealing with elevated energy prices and higher import costs amid ongoing trade tensions.
The move could also reinforce the recent sell-off in global bonds, as investors demand greater compensation for inflation risks and rising government debt levels.
Notably, most watchers believe the US Fed is set to hike interest rates today. However, this would come against the backdrop of continued pressure from US President Donald Trump for the opposite action.
Trump was at loggerheads with Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's predecessor Jerome Powell on the issue. He argued that sharply lower borrowing costs could help unleash a significant economic expansion, putting his preference for easier monetary policy at odds with the Fed's rate-setting approach.
The US Central Bank has held US Fed rates steady since January 2026, choosing to wait to gauge the effects of energy price shocks and to let the impact of tariffs on prices ripple through the economy. However, in the previous US Fed meeting, a quarter of the voting members called for an immediate US Fed rate hike, dissenting from the other nine voting members.
The markets are pricing a better than 90% chance of a 25 basis-point hike from the US Fed, Bloomberg reported citing swaps data.
According to CME's FedWatch tool quoted by AFP, the data fuelled market expectations of a rate hike at this week's meeting, with investors giving it a probability of more than 92%.
If it happens, this would be the first US Fed rate hike since 2023, when Kevin Warsh's predecessor, Jerome Powell, led the central bank's post-pandemic hiking campaign.
The markets are pricing a better than 90% chance of a 25 basis-point hike from the US Fed, Bloomberg reported citing swaps data.
“Market turmoil is to be expected across all asset classes if Warsh fails to hike rates,” Caroline Mauron, co-founder of Orbit Markets told the publication. She added that inflation concerns could revive the debasement trade, which is positive for Bitcoin, but “bond yields mayhem and general market volatility will probably take it down first before it goes up.”
The markets are overwhelmingly expecting the United States Federal Reserve to hike interest rates today. The 12-member voting committee will announce its decision at 11:30 PM IST.
The market is overwhelmingly expecting a 25 bps rate hike, as a quarter of the voting members had suggested an immediate rate hike in the previous US Fed meeting. Investors are giving it a probability of more than 92%, according to CME's FedWatch tool quoted by AFP
If the US Fed rate hike buzz becomes a reality, then the US Central Bank would raise the US Fed interest rate for the first time since 2023.