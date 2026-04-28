US Fed meeting begins today: Check date, time, when and where to watch Jerome Powell's speech

US Fed meeting: The US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting is slated to begin today, 28 April, where officials will evaluate the economic outlook and consider the future trajectory of interest rates.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which meets eight times annually, assesses key metrics such as inflation, economic growth, and employment before determining the federal funds rate.

At its previous meeting on March 17–18, the committee left rates unchanged, keeping the federal funds rate within the 3.5% to 3.75% range.

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So far in 2026, the Federal Reserve has maintained its benchmark rate, following a period of rate cuts in 2024 and 2025. Investors are now closely monitoring for indications on whether the central bank may resume rate cuts later this year.

US Fed meeting: When and where to watch in the US? The dates for the US Fed meeting are 28-29 April. The policy statement will be released at 2 p.m. ET on 29 April, followed by a press conference addressed by Jerome Powell.

Investors can watch US Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference address via the official live stream on the US Federal Reserve’s website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/.

His speech will also be broadcast live on the Federal Reserve’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday at this link — https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve.

US Fed meeting: When, where to watch in India? For investors in India, the announcement will be made at 11.30 pm. Investors tracking remarks from Powell following the FOMC policy decision can watch them at 12 am on Wednesday, as per the official schedule.

Indian investors can also follow Powell’s speech through the official website links mentioned above.

US Fed meeting outcome expectations According to market experts, the Federal Reserve is likely to keep the rates unchanged amid ongoing US-Iran war uncertainty. Therefore, investor focus will be on Powell's tone and the statement’s language.

"The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold the federal funds rate steady at 3.50%-3.75% when its meeting concludes on Wednesday. With no fresh economic projections or dot plot to guide markets, attention will shift to Chair Jerome Powell’s tone and the statement’s language. Policymakers must balance two competing risks: that Middle East conflict and elevated energy prices stoke inflation, and that geopolitical uncertainty drags on growth. Because the United States is a net energy exporter, the terms-of-trade hit is milder than for major importers, giving the Fed latitude to look through oil-driven price spikes and stay focused on domestic demand," said Ajitabh Bharti, Co-founder and Executive Director, CapitalXB.

Meanwhile, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that financial markets are pricing in a “higher-for-longer” interest rate environment, with any potential rate cuts likely deferred until there is clearer evidence of durable disinflation.

"After an extended phase of monetary tightening aimed at curbing inflation, the Fed now appears to be in a wait-and-watch mode, carefully evaluating whether inflation is sustainably moving toward its 2% target. Overall, the Fed is expected to remain firmly data-dependent, balancing inflation risks with growth considerations," said Srivastava.