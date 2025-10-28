US Fed Meeting: Date, time, when and where to watch Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech

US Fed Meeting: The United States Federal Reserve's (US Fed's) Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is holding its two-day policy meeting to discuss and announce the key benchmark interest rates for the US economy.

Advertisement

As investors and policymakers around the world wait for the outcome of the Chairman Jerome Powell-led FOMC panel, the interest rates fixed by the central bank have several ripple effects on the world economy.

When is US Federal Reserve Meeting date? The US Federal Reserve has started its October 2025 two-day policy meeting to determine the key interest rates for the US economy on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

The committee will end the meeting on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, and will declare any potential change or update to the key interest rate for the American economy.

The US Fed's policy outcome is scheduled to be made public at 2 p.m. (EDT) in the United States. For investors and people who will be waiting for the policy outcome from India, the Federal Reserve will announce the policy outcome at 11:30 p.m. (IST).

Advertisement

Also Read | Apple hits $4 trillion market cap after Nvidia and Microsoft

When will Jerome Powell speak? After the Federal Reserve's policy outcome, US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to address a press conference at 2:30 p.m. (EDT) to address the media about the committee's policy decision and the central bank's economic outlook for the US economy.

For people who await Jerome Powell's speech from India, the US Fed Chairman will start his press conference at 12:00 a.m. (IST), according to the official data.

Also Read | Microsoft stock jumps over 4% after tech giant reaches deal with OpenAI

Where to watch Jerome Powell's speech? Jerome Powell's speech at the press conference will be live-streamed on the US Federal Reserve's official website at https://www.federalreserve.gov/.

Apart from the official website, people can also watch Powell's speech on the official YouTube channel of the US Federal Reserve at https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve.

Advertisement

In order to follow the official commentary and real-time updates, people can either tune in directly to the official platforms or follow the financial news flow and Mint's liveblog on the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

US Fed September policy outcome The US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), in its September 2025 policy outcome announcement, decided to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on 17 September 2025.

The US Fed decided to cut the key interest rate by 25 basis points to the range of 4.00% to 4.25% and said that the committee will analyse more data to decide the way forward for the US central bank in terms of rate reduction or an increase.

Advertisement

The US Fed's October policy outcome comes amid a US government shutdown. However, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed that consumer inflation in the US economy has risen to 3% on a 12-month basis in September 2025, compared to its previous 2.9% levels in August 2025.

All eyes are now on Jerome Powell and the US Federal Reserve for the policy decision on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.