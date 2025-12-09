US Fed meeting: Date, time, when and where to watch Jerome Powell’s December speech

US Fed December Meeting: The United States Federal Reserve (US Fed) is holding its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting to decide the key benchmark interest rates for the US economy.

At the Fed's October meeting, the central bank decided to further ease the interest rates for the US economy, cutting by 25 basis points to the range of 3.75% to 4.00%.

Global investors await the decision of the Jerome Powell-led committee, which will announce its outcome of the two-day meeting on Wednesday. Investors now eye the Fed's policy outcome as the US interest rate movement tends to have a ripple effect on other major economies around the world.

US Federal Reserve meeting dates The US Federal Reserve's FOMC is conducting its two-day policy meeting starting from Tuesday, 9 December 2025, and is scheduled to announce its outcome on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

After the committee concludes their meeting on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, the US Fed will announce the outcome and any potential changes to the key interest rate for the economy.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce the policy outcome at 2 p.m. (EDT) in the United States. For investors who are looking forward to the US central bank's policy decision, the US Fed will announce its policy outcome at 12:30 a.m. (IST), one hour later than the usual time due to the Daylight Saving Time (DST) in America.

When is Jerome Powell's address? US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to address a press conference at 2:30 p.m. (EDT) on the US Fed's policy decision and the outlook of the central bank for the US economy.

For investors who are awaiting Jerome Powell's speech after the FOMC policy outcome, you will be able to watch the Federal Reserve Chairman speak at 1 a.m. (IST) on Thursday, according to the official data.

Where to watch Jerome Powell's address? Investors will be able to see Jerome Powell's speech from the press conference through the official live-streaming on the US Federal Reserve's official website at https://www.federalreserve.gov/

You can also check the US Federal Reserve's official YouTube channel for a live telecast of Powell's speech on Wednesday. Check direct link here: https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve

If you want to follow the official commentary and real-time updates on the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome, you can either tune in to the official website or follow the financial news flow and Mint's liveblog on the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

US Fed October policy outcome On 29 October 2025, the US Federal Reserve's FOMC decided to cut the key benchmark interest rate to the range of 3.75% to 4.00%, marking a 25 basis point cut from its previous levels.

US Fed's October rate cut marked the second interest rate easing move in 2025, after the central bank reduced the rates for the first time since December 2024, in September 2025.

The FOMC, in its October policy outcome, retained its plans to keep evaluating incoming economic data to gauge the economic outlook and analyse the future interest rate trajectory.

Although the markets are predicting an upcoming rate cut, the divided US Fed is set to meet, facing several unique challenges ahead of its final policy decision update.

The CME Group's FedWatch data predicts that there is an 89.6% chance that the US Fed cuts its rate further to 3.50-3.75% from its current levels, marking another 25 basis point rate cut.

However, 10.4% of the market still expects the central bank to hold the key interest rate at its current level of 3.75-4.00% marking a no change for the key lending rates in the US economy.

